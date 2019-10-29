Services
Charles H. "Chuck" Wiemer


1933 - 2019
Charles H. Wiemer "Chuck"

Hi-Nella - Charles H. Wiemer "Chuck" of Hi-Nella, passed away on October 27, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Rossi). Devoted father of Chuck, Jr. (Kate Pancoast) and Deborah Wiemer. Loving grandfather of Kelsey Wiemer Shockley (Mark), Taylor, Meghan, Kaelin and Brandon Wiemer. Dear brother of Howard (Mary) Wiemer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM and on Friday from 8 to 10 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. The Lions Eulogy will be held on Thursday 7:30 PM. Mass will be held Friday 11 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice Care 1385 Chews Landing Rd, Clementon, NJ 08021 (heartlandhospice.com) or to Lions Club International Foundation (lionsclubs.org). To express condolences and share memories please visit terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
