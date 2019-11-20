|
Charles Hamilton Sr.
Williamstown - Charles T. Hamilton Sr., "Chuck", 88, of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Chuck, a Retired Navy Lieutenant, served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. He served during the Missile Crisis with Cuba and was aboard the USS Noa where he assisted picking up Astronaut John Glenn. He was as lifelong boilermaker and engineer at the Philadelphia Naval Yard. Chuck. In his later years, he was appointed Commander of the USS New Jersey.
Beloved husband of the late Darlene (nee Duncan). Devoted father of Charles Hamilton Jr., Kelly Hollin and the late Robert Hamilton. Dear brother of James Hamilton. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Tunaitis, Stephanie Goffredo, Matthew Hamilton, Jessica Masker and Kelsey Hollin. Loving great grandfather of Giovanni, Giuliana and Grady.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, November 23rd from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019