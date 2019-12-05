|
Charles Hill
Collingswood - On December 3, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 81 years. Beloved son of the late Jesse and Eleanora Hill.
Charles was a lifetime resident of Collingswood and well respected in the Collingswood community. He was a longtime devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Collingswood. Charles was loved by his friends and neighbors on E. Knight Ave.
Friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 10:30 to 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 201 Dayton Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Discipleship Ministries at the church address above. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019