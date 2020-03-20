|
|
Charles "Sonny" Iuliano
Sewell - Charles Angelo Iuliano, of Sewell NJ, passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Devoted husband of Ruth Iuliano (nee Huff). Loving father of Jennifer (John Jr.) DeFay and Chris (Ada) Iuliano. Dear brother of Carmella Scurti (the late Vincent J.) and the late Nicholas (Joyce) Iuliano, Henry Iuliano, Edward Iuliano, Theresa (Elwood) Hill and Rosalie Baratta. Brother in law of Kathryn Iuliano, Lena Iuliano and Salvatore Baratta. Cherished grandfather of John (Emily) DeFay III, Megan Joy DeFay and Joshua Charles DeFay. Sonny was born March 25, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa, the youngest of seven children to Angelo and Theresa Iuliano. A naval veteran who served his country from 1960-1964, he broadened his horizons while seeing and serving in various parts of the world, including the Middle East and the Mediterranean, thus earning his "Shellback" naval status by crossing the equator. Sonny loved his work as a court reporter and continued his passion for his work long after he retired from the State of New Jersey.
Most important to Sonny was his family, friends and his faith in Christ. He married Ruth A. Huff on April 4th, 1970 and remained a loving, devoted husband for the rest of his life. Always one to comfort and take care of those he loved, Sonny's gentle and generous persona was cherished by all who knew him. Although he has left this earthly world, his gentle, loving spirit will endure beyond forever. On behalf of all of us, your family, friends and those whose lives you touched, may your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcome you into heaven and bless you with eternal life both now and beyond forever. The width, breadth and depth of our love for you cannot be measured. We love you Dad.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service and Interment with military honors on Tuesday morning starting promptly at 11:00AM at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery 240 North Tuckahoe Rd, Williamstown NJ. Please meet at the cemetery at 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 149 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ 08012 OR the CCRA-NJ, PO Box 460, Collingswood, NJ 08108 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit; [email protected]
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020