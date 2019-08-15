Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles J. Bittle Obituary
Charles J. Bittle

Williamstown, NJ - Age 70, passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019. Charles was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and later worked for Jersey Construction for many years before retiring. He enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports teams and going to auctions & yard sales. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of Christine Bittle (nee Sims). Devoted father of Chad Bittle (Melissa) and Chase Bittle (Sara). Loving grandfather of Collin, Hunter, Tyler and Mila. Dear brother of Elda Brickner-Barger, Jack Bittle (Janice), Joanne Thalman (Jack), Mike Bittle and the late Pat Bittle (Jane). Son of the late Harry and Josephine Bittle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, where a service will be held at 12:00 noon at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019
