Charles J. LaMarra
Charles LaMarra, age 88, of Lindenwold passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 with his niece Babs by his side. He was a longtime Collingswood resident, retired from a long career at the Hall of Justice in Camden. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers at the local coffee shop, on road trips traveling to/from Florida with them or at BBQs at home with extended family and his trusty Doberman by his side.
Son of the late Peter and Anna LaMarra; brother of the late Anthony, Thomas and Richard; he is survived by his son Mark (Krista), grandson David; two caring brothers, Peter and Fred; several loved nieces and nephews; and his ray of sunshine, his dear friend Shirley Kennedy.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation, Tuesday August 11,2020, 6:00-7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm to take place in BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Please leave your remembrances of Charles on Blake-Doyle.com
.