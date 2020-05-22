|
Charles J. Park
Westmont - Charles (Charlie) J. Park, age 89 yrs. of Westmont, NJ passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Charles is survived by his children, Charles Park of W. Berlin, NJ and Tracy Sullivan (David, Jr) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David Sullivan III, Noella Sullivan, a sister Margaret (Peggy) Mason of Cherry Hill, NJ, former spouse, Shirley Park of W. Berlin, NJ. and his companion Francine Maier of Hammonton, NJ along with her grandchild, Daniel Trembley of Oklahoma City, OK.
After serving in the Marine Corps and active duty in Korea, Charles began an extensive career in the food brokerage industry. After working in sales with George A. Hormel & Company, he went to work for the Carl Buddig Company where he served as Sales Manager for the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. He then went to work for H.W. Longacre & Company. In time, he served as National Sales Manager and was responsible for managing retail sales of poultry products in the 48 contiguous states. After 7 years with H.W. Longacre, Charles took time from traveling to spend time with his growing family. Charles's career then led him to D.L. Mathews & Co. where he worked to open the Acme Markets, Philadelphia division, A&P Stores, Philadelphia division, Shopping Bag Stores and some independent Thrift Way Stores. Ultimately, Charles founded Park Brokerage Company where he brokered Plumrose products, Hillshire Farms, Khans Packing Company, Gallo Dry Sausage, and Anderson Clayton Cheese products. His long career in the food brokerage industry afforded Charles and his family the joy of traveling to Denmark, Spain and the Canary Islands, all during a time when the cockpit door remained open while in flight. After years in the food industry, Charles took some time for himself and explored other interests including working as a gym assistant at the Joseph Hand Boxing Club in Philadelphia PA. During his younger years, Charles was an avid tennis player and fan of the sport. He loved spending time with friends in Sea Isle City. In his more recent years, Charles found his enjoyment spending time with his family and friends. He loved the sunshine, the beach, watching Eagles football, following the financial markets, strolling on the boardwalk, planting flowers and visiting with his grandchildren. And a glass of Cabernet.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you make a donation in Charles's name to a veteran's charity or VFW of your choice. Due to social distancing restrictions, cremation was held privately. A memorial celebration of Charles's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be posted at lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020