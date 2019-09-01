|
|
Charles J. Zettlemoyer, Jr. "Jimmy"
Erial - Charles James Zettlemoyer, Jr., "Jimmy", on August 27, 2019, of Erial. Age 83. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Langley). Devoted father of Charles, III (Robin), Joseph, Lisa Perault and Laurie Heggan. Dear brother of Kenneth Zettlemoyer (Sue) and the late Helen Horne and Raymond Zettlemoyer. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Zettlemoyer was the former owner of Jim's Auto Body in Oaklyn and was an auto body shop teacher at Camden County Technical School. He was a member of Atco Hookers Fishermans Club and a longtime coach and district champion coach of Erial Little League. There will be a visitation from 6 to 7pm Thursday, September 5, 2019, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 7pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Zettlemoyer's memory to Lucy Zettlemoyer's Fundraising Team to benefit the at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/lucyzettlemoyer. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019