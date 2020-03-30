Services
Cherry Hill, NJ - Charles Joseph Schaffer, Jr. on March 19, 2020 died at home. He lived a long and productive life. Beginning work at an early age delivering ice with a horse drawn cart and working with his Father's trash company in South Philadelphia. He put himself through school at Pierce College and the Wharton School of Business. Acting as Administrator for the Teamsters Health & Welfare Pension Fund, he guided it through a process of rebuilding with many innovative procedures. As an acknowledged expert in the fields of healthcare & labor relations, he served as an advisor to three presidential administrations. He was a board member at Hahnemann Hospital and Marriott. He was an avid golfer his entire life. For the last several years he was extremely proud to act as an usher at Holy Eucharist Church. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Geraldine, married 65 years; his children, Chuck (Miren), Art (Bev), Louise and Michele (Nicky) and his grandchildren Chad, Cricket, Cody, Tyler, Conner, Rick, Lauren, Max, Derek, Jaime and Tami as well as his eight great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lilo's Promise Animal Rescue at www.lilospromise.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
