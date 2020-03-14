|
Charles L. Baraban
Runnemede - Charles L. Baraban, on March 13, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Minersville, PA. Age 90. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Bowers) for 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Perry (Randy) and David Baraban (Nancy). Loving grandfather of Matthew Baraban (Autumn) and Nicole Baraban. Charles proudly served in the US Navy and worked at the US Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia for many years. He was a member of the Runnemede Democrat Club and the Masonic Lodge and VFW in Minersville, PA. Services private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020