Charles L. Gruber


1930 - 2019
Charles L. Gruber Obituary
Charles L. Gruber

Ocean City - Charles Leonard Gruber, on July 3, 2019, of Ocean City, formerly of Runnemede. Age 88. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Frances (nee Helms). Devoted father of Linda Lou Gruber, June Gruber-Samartino (Roger), Marta Bravoco (Michael, Sr.) and Greta Gruber Kolmer (Mark). Loving grandfather of Brian Samartino, Brittany Chan (Bryan), Brent Samartino (Amanda), Michael Bravoco, Jr. (Anais Fernandez), Charles Bravoco, Lauren Bravoco (Donnie Ankudovich), Mark Kolmer and Kylie Kolmer. Great grandfather of Sophie, Wesley, and Owen. Brother of Edward Gruber (Carol). Uncle of Michael and Nick Gruber. Charles served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was the former President of the Mt. Ephraim Lions Club and served as Deputy District Governor. He also served as a Runnemede councilman for 16 years and was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving as Commander of District 13, Flotilla 03. Charles owned a Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning business. He was an avid sailor who captained many sailing trips around the British Virgin Islands. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on July 15, 2019
