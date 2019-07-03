|
|
Charles L. Muzyczek
Southampton - Charles L. Muzyczek of Southampton, NJ died Monday July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was 80. Charles was the father of Marianne E. (Tim) Rimer of Vineland, Christine J. (Greg) Beal of NC, Charles D. (Stephani) of Atco, and the late Mark Joseph. He was the grandfather of two and great grandfather of three. He is also survived by Jean Wells of Shamong. A viewing will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 beginning at 10 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11 AM at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial is in Park View Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles memory may be made to the Etta R. Garron Memorial Organ Fund, C/O Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Rd., Shamong, NJ 08088.
Published in Courier-Post on July 3, 2019