Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Muzyczek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Muzyczek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Muzyczek Obituary
Charles L. Muzyczek

Southampton - Charles L. Muzyczek of Southampton, NJ died Monday July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was 80. Charles was the father of Marianne E. (Tim) Rimer of Vineland, Christine J. (Greg) Beal of NC, Charles D. (Stephani) of Atco, and the late Mark Joseph. He was the grandfather of two and great grandfather of three. He is also survived by Jean Wells of Shamong. A viewing will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 beginning at 10 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11 AM at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial is in Park View Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles memory may be made to the Etta R. Garron Memorial Organ Fund, C/O Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Rd., Shamong, NJ 08088.
Published in Courier-Post on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now