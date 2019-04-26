Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church
3rd & French Streets
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Winslow Twp., NJ - passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ. He was born in Hammonton, NJ and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy during the early days of Vietnam. He worked for A.C. Schultes Well Drilling Company in Woodbury, NJ as a foreman from 1964 to his retirement in 2002. Charles was a former member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society in Hammonton, president of the National Crossbowmen, member of the N.R.A. and of the South Jersey Shooting Club. Charles was a champion crossbowman, having competed nationally and internationally, winning the USA Crossbow Indoor National Championship four times. Charles is predeceased by his parents Charles and Myrtle Sacco, his loving wife Barbara Ann (nee Buczynski) and sister Dorothy Mendolia. Charles is survived by his three sons, Chuck and his wife Sheila of West Deptford, NJ, Brian and his wife Athena of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ and Craig and his wife Kristina of Mt. Laurel, NJ. His one brother, Paul C. Sacco, Sr. and his wife Angelina. Loving grandfather of Kayleigh, Andrew, Samantha, Kyle, Nicholas, Sabrina, Darren, Abigail and Mason. Charles is now home with his beloved Barbara, sweethearts from their high school years and now forever together. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday from 8:30am - 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to The Hammonton Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 or the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge 4 Sawmill Rd. Medford, NJ 08055. To share condolences visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019
