Charles Little
Voorhees, NJ - Honorable Charles A. Little, On July 5, 2019 age 82 of Voorhees, NJ.
Judge Little served as a Superior Court Judge for 30 years. serving in Camden County Superior Courts from 1986 until 2007 and then in the Burlington County Superior Courts from 2007 to 2016.
Husband of the late Fraser (nee Smith). Father of Laura (Michael) Salvitti, Charles A. (Allyson) Little Jr. Also survived by his sister Patricia Blair, grandchildren Victoria (Nick) Kay, Matthew Salvitti, Blake Little and Jonathan Little and his Great Granddaughter Valentina Kay.
Viewing Tues. Eve 6- 8 pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Funeral service Wed. 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations in his wife's honor made to the
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019