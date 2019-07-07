Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Charles Little


1937 - 2019
Charles Little Obituary
Charles Little

Voorhees, NJ - Honorable Charles A. Little, On July 5, 2019 age 82 of Voorhees, NJ.

Judge Little served as a Superior Court Judge for 30 years. serving in Camden County Superior Courts from 1986 until 2007 and then in the Burlington County Superior Courts from 2007 to 2016.

Husband of the late Fraser (nee Smith). Father of Laura (Michael) Salvitti, Charles A. (Allyson) Little Jr. Also survived by his sister Patricia Blair, grandchildren Victoria (Nick) Kay, Matthew Salvitti, Blake Little and Jonathan Little and his Great Granddaughter Valentina Kay.

Viewing Tues. Eve 6- 8 pm at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Funeral service Wed. 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In Lieu of flowers the family request donations in his wife's honor made to the

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019
