Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Pennsauken - Charles M. Chew, age 82, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Edward and Mary (nee Coll) Chew in Philadelphia, PA. Charles majored in Industrial Engineering, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Drexel University. He then went on to become Vice President of Manufacturing for North American Drager for 20 years. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He will be remembered for working hard and playing harder. Charles will be deeply missed.

Charles is predeceased by his brothers, Edward Chew & Jack Chew.

He is survived by wife of 52 years, Arlene (nee Galon) Chew; daughters, Kelly Winkler (Bob), Megan Morash (Stephen), and Amy MacDougall (Eric); and grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Aidan, Lily, Grace, Stella, and Charlie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on March 1, 2019 from 6pm-8pm and March 2, 2019 from 8:30am-9:30am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Peter Church in Merchantville. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting stjude.org. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
