Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
1954 - 2019
Voorhees - Charles M. King, of Voorhees, age 64, passed away on August 31, 2019. Beloved father of Daryl, Brian, and Dana King. Loving grandfather of Colin King. Caring brother of Mary McCracken (Neil), Nancy King, Peggy Beck (Ray), Karen Raskay (Fred), Eileen King, and the late Walter King (Kathy). Charlie loved hands on projects, spending time with his family and grandson, and would do anything for anyone. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday from 10am to 12pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton, NJ. The memorial service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at New St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019
