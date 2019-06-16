|
On June 12, 2019, Charles N. Kirkpatrick, Sr, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice in Voorhees.
Born in Philadelphia, Charles has been a lifelong resident of Haddon Heights where he was a graduate of Haddon Heights High School. He worked as a pressman at the Evening Bulletin where until the paper closed and then he worked at the Daily News until his retirement in 1990.
Charles was the beloved husband for over 65 years to the late, Ann (nee Hunt). He is lovingly survived by his children, Charles N. Kirkpatrick, Jr. (Nancy), Patricia Boorstein (Jerry), Michael Kirkpatrick (Patricia) and Anita Frasier (James Michael); his grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Jaimie, Katie, Jordan, Kelsey and Kyle; his great grandchildren, Jaida, Nicholas and Leia along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Elmer and Joseph Kirkpatrick.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday morning, June 18th from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019