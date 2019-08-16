|
|
Charles N. "Chuck" Perron
Mantua Township - Charles N. "Chuck" Perron, 59, passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born in Morristown, NJ on June 28, 1960 to Claire Butera and the late Charles H. Perron, Chuck grew up in Brookside NJ, spent some years in south Florida, then settled in Mantua Township, NJ. Throughout his life he excelled at music and sports. He played trombone recreationally and professionally, and until his death was taking lessons to continue perfecting technique. He particularly loved jazz.
Chuck had diverse interests and a career that spanned both the arts and technology. In addition to being an accomplished musician, he worked for the past two decades as an IT supervisor for PSEG at the Salem Hope Creek nuclear power plant. Chuck embraced all things "tech" whether he was making something with a 3D printer, learning new programming or replacing "old" household gadgets with "smart" controls (much to his wife's chagrin!). He loved gaming particularly Formula 1 racing, and actually created a driving simulator. Athletic by nature, Chuck was an expert golfer and skier. During the past 3 years he had developed a true passion for the martial art of TaiJi.
Chuck's love of learning was second to none, and he was usually reading several books at the same time. He pursued excellence in everything he did and never tired of studying and digging for deeper levels of knowledge. In addition to being self-taught in countless areas, he formally studied at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rowan University and Wilmington University. Areas of study included music, theological studies and technology.
Chuck is survived by his wife Susan (Spies), beloved daughter Kaylee, his mother Claire and his brother Steve, in addition to cousins, a niece, two nephews and many friends. Chuck will be remembered as a quiet man with a passion for learning and a wonderful sense of humor. During some of life's most difficult times, Chuck maintained a quiet brave dignity as well as his sense of humor.
Chuck's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 9 to 11 am at Davis & Wagner Funeral Home, Delaware Street, Woodbury, NJ. Mass of Christian burial 11:30am at Church of the Incarnation, Main Street, Mantua, NJ. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Sewell, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Chuck's name to Abilities Solutions, 1208 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019