Charles P. "Chuck" Fitzgerald
Mantua - Charles P. Fitzgerald "Chuck" on October 30, 2020 of Mantua. Age 81.
Loving husband of Joan Fitzgerald (nee Martz) of West Deptford. Beloved father of Maureen Lex (Bill) of Mantua and Colleen Harrow (Richard) of Mantua. Cherished brother of Dick Fitzgerald (Pat) of PA, Mary Fitzgerald of NM, Bobby Fitzgerald of PA, Gerry Jones (John) of PA, Edward Fitzgerald (Mariaelana) of CA and the late Jim and Bill Fitzgerald. Loving grandfather of Briana, Billy, Daniel and Olivia. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Chuck was a lifetime member of St. Margaret's Church and head of the Mens Club there. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Chuck was a member of the American Legion Post 133, Marine Corp League and the VFW Post 7679. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and known by his PA family as "Pat".
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 8:30am to 10:15am in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Drive, Deptford, NJ 08096. Mass of Christian Burial 11am in Infant Jesus Parish at St. Margaret's Church, 3rd and Beech Streets, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Vets NJ, 171 Jersey St. Bldg 5, FL 2, Trenton, NJ 08611 or www.davnj.org
MASKS MUST BE WORN COVERING NOSE AND MOUTH ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME AND THE CHURCH.