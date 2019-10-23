|
Charles P. McFadden
Stratford - Charles P. McFadden, 87 years, of Atco, NJ, formally of Stratford, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 surrounded by his beloved wife and family. Beloved husband of Dorothy G. McFadden (née Bonsted). Loving father of Karen P. (Kent) Levihn, Michael S. (Lynn) McFadden and Daniel B. (Nettie) McFadden. Dear brother of Patricia McGinnis. Cherished grandfather of Rachael, Meagan (Steven), Shannon, Heather, Kimberly and Sarah and great grandfather of Lily and James.
Charles was a proud Army veteran serving during the Korean war. Charles work as a technician for over 38 years for the FAA. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with classmates. Charles was proud member of the Cara Society.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For lasting condolences; DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
