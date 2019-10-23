Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. McFadden


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. McFadden Obituary
Charles P. McFadden

Stratford - Charles P. McFadden, 87 years, of Atco, NJ, formally of Stratford, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 surrounded by his beloved wife and family. Beloved husband of Dorothy G. McFadden (née Bonsted). Loving father of Karen P. (Kent) Levihn, Michael S. (Lynn) McFadden and Daniel B. (Nettie) McFadden. Dear brother of Patricia McGinnis. Cherished grandfather of Rachael, Meagan (Steven), Shannon, Heather, Kimberly and Sarah and great grandfather of Lily and James.

Charles was a proud Army veteran serving during the Korean war. Charles work as a technician for over 38 years for the FAA. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with classmates. Charles was proud member of the Cara Society.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. For lasting condolences; DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now