Charles R. Garris
Washington Twp. - On October 19, 2020, Charles Garris passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 12, 1934, in Philadelphia, Charlie graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1953, lettering in football and baseball. Upon graduation, Charlie served honorably from 1953-1955 in the United States Army. After that, he pursued a career in electronics. He began working with RCA, he worked with the NASA Satellite Tracking Program with the Gemini Space Program, and he worked at Smith Kline Pharmaceuticals as a manager of Electronic Development until he retired in 1992. While working at Smith Kline, Charlie designed innovative equipment and acquired four U.S. patents. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed coaching and watching all of his children and grandchildren's athletic games.
Charlie is lovingly survived by his wife MaryEllen (nee Taylor); his children Kim Gentile (Joe), Ron Garris (Tina), Charlene Grubb (Bill), Greg Garris; his grandchildren Melanie Mancuso (Louis), Jennifer Anderson (Shanon), Julia Boyle, Amanda Martin (Justin), Ashley Pejka (Ed), Bill Grubb, Jr., Lauren Grubb, Emma Garris, and 10 great grandchildren.
Charlie's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.