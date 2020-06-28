Charles R. Hodges
Haddon Heights - On June 27, 2020, Charles R. Hodges, age 94, affectionately known as "The Count" to friends, neighbors and work associates, passed away. Born in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, Charles has been a resident of Haddon Heights for 60 years. He worked at GE for many years before retiring from officer services at the American Cancer Society of Greater Philadelphia.
Charles was predeceased by his sisters, Eleanor and Rosemary along with his brother, Walter. He is lovingly survived by his brother, William; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 1st beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Royal Heritage Society of the Delaware Valley, 2000 Reservoir Dr., Phila., PA 19121. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.