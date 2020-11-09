1/
Charles R. Rappenecker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Rappenecker

Waterford Works - Charles R. Rappenecker age 75 of Waterford Works, NJ passed peacefully with his loving wife by his side on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Rose Marie (Pagano), Loving father of Dawn Donnelly (David) of Atco, NJ, Lori Galiano of Hammonton, NJ and Charles Rappenecker (Kelly) of Atco, NJ. Also surviving are his loving grandchildren, Alexander, David Jr., Charlie Rose and Hunter. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles T. & Dorothy Rappenecker and his brother, Mark Rappenecker. Charles worked for the Coca-Cola Beverage Company for over 30 years. He was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Atco American Legion Post #311 and the Buck Run Gun Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM and again November 14, 2020 Saturday morning, 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. Funeral service will begin at 11:00AM Saturday. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, S. 1st. Rd. Hammonton, NJ. For more information please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved