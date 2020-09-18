1/1
Charles R. Sceia Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Sceia, Jr.

Hammonton - age 55, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1983. Charlie was a Foreman for C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. where he worked for many years and was an active member of the Laborers Local 172. He was a former member of the Hammonton Sons of Italy, Assumption Society, Swamp Rats Four Wheel Drive Club and the Antler Shack Gun Club. He is survived by his loving wife Tania A. Sceia (nee Crescenzo), his daughter Katherine Sceia Quigney (Sean) and son Charles Sceia (Stephanie) all of Hammonton. Also surviving are his parents Charles and Marie Sceia, brothers Tony Sceia (Nancy), Michael Sceia, and Kevin Friel, and his sister Karen Friel Marro (Dan). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday September 20th from 5:00-8:00pm and Monday September 21st from 8:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Semper Fido Inc, 131 Kenilworth Rd Marlton, NJ 08053. To Share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Marinella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Viewing
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Marinella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved