Charles Robert Dadino
Mount Laurel - Charles Robert Dadino, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years of age.
Mr. Dadino was born and raised in Riverside, NJ. He had previously resided in Palmyra, NJ, before moving to Mount Laurel 33 years ago. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. After his military service, Mr. Dadino worked as a corporate real estate manager for RCA & GE. He was also a devout Roman Catholic and was a longtime communicant of Saint John Neumann Church, in Mount Laurel.
Mr. Dadino was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dadino. Surviving are his beloved wife, Virginia (nee Hight); daughter, Deborah Ingravallo; sister, Miriam Waters; brother, Dr. Frank Dadino; and grandson, Nicholas V. Ingravallo.
A private visitation and memorial service will be held at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals. Inurnment at Saint Peter's Cemetery, Riverside, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie's name can be made to Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown NJ 08057.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020