Charles "Chuck" Robson
Haddon Township - Charles "Chuck" Robson of Haddon Township, NJ, died August 14, 2019. He was 71. Beloved husband for 49 years to Lois Shuster Robson. Loving father of William Charles Robson (late Jen) of Haddon Township, NJ and Amy Elizabeth Marshall (Casey) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted and adoring grandfather of Emily and Theodore Marshall and Levon Robson. Beloved son of the late Robert and Doris Robson. Dear brother of Patricia Cooper (Dick) of Haddon Heights, NJ and the late Stephen. Dear uncle of 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Relatives and friends will gather for shared remembrances Tuesday, August 27th, from 5 to 7pm at Tavistock Country Club 100 Tavistock Lane, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Interment private. For those who wish contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to The 111 N. Independence Mall East, Unit 500, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 22, 2019