|
|
Charles S. Bond
Rogersville, TN - Charles S. Bond, age 77 of Rogersville, TN, formerly of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Charles and Mary Matlie Bond.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Mazziotto Bond; son, Joseph Bond and wife, Jodie; grandchildren, Nicholas Bond, Shawn Bond and wife, Grace, Kelly Newman and husband, Tyler all of Rogersville; sisters, Deloris Gunn of PA, Alice Bakley of NJ and Barbara Smalz and husband, Paul of NY; several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Friday, January 10, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 6:00 P.M., Friday, January 10, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Randy Calton officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bond family.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020