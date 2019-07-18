Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Charles Bush
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles S. Bush


1933 - 2019
Charles S. Bush Obituary
Charles S. Bush

Formerly of Cherry Hill - On July 15, 2019, age 86, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. He was married to the late Elise (nee Gauthier) for 53 years and later found life again with his dear friend Alice. He was the father of Thomas, Denise (Gary) Mietz, Renee Bush, and Brian (Chris). He was the grandfather of Justin and Brian Mietz; Stephen and Carly Kozak; Ashley Lamb; and Brandon, Ashley and Emily Shourds. Born in Stroudsburg, PA, Charlie was a US Army Korean War veteran. He went to barber school under the GI Bill and his legacy as Charlie the Barber began. He cut hair at the Pennsauken Mart for 20 years until opening Charlie's Barber Shop on Nicholson Road in 1980. Charlie knew how to enjoy life. He always had a great joke to tell and a road trip planned. He was proud of his family, had friends all over the country and loved being an active member of the American Legion for over 35 years. His friends and family were a great support as his health declined. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post #84 Oaklyn, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019
