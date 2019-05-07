|
|
Charles S. Forman
Collingswood - On May 6, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth V. Forman. Dear father of David A. (Judy) Forman and Carol (the late Norman) Holmes. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Timothy, Joel, Eric and Ashley and 10 great grandchildren.
Mr. Forman was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Temple University. He was a draftsman for Nesbitt Co., Philadelphia, PA and former longtime active member of Embury United Methodist Church, Collingswood, NJ.
Graveside Service will be private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship United Methodist Church, 704 Garden St., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019