Charles S. Moorby
Haddon Heights - On February 8, 2020; age 99 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Kathryn E. Moorby (nee Moffitt). Dear father of Scott (Karen) Moorby and Pamela (Edward) Hacker. Loving grandfather of Kristen (Justin), Scott Jr., Kathryn (Bryce), Evan and Alex (Ashleigh) and great grandchildren, Mason and Reed. Predeceased by his brothers, Edward J. and Donald W. Moorby.
Charles was a 1938 graduate of Collingswood High School and earned his Associate's degree from Rutgers University in Business Administration. He was a WWII U.S. Coast Guard veteran, completed officer training at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT and served on a ship in the Great Lakes, North Atlantic and the Caribbean. Charles worked 20 years for his family owned flower business, Moorby Flowers, Inc., Philadelphia, PA. He later had a 36 year career in real estate, most recently, with Weichert Realty, Marlton, NJ, as a Sales Broker. Charles ended his career as a Gentleman Dance Host aboard Holland America Cruise Lines.
Graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at his residence in Haddon Heights, NJ with an open house on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM. Please reach out to the family to RSVP and for address details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 North Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201 or securely online at www.cgmahq.org. Please note "In honor of Charles S. Moorby" with your gift.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020