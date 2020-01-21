Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Rt 70 E.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Rt 70 E.
Cherry Hill, NJ
1921 - 2020
Charles S. Skill, 98, of New Hope, PA previously of Mount Laurel, NJ. Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1921 in National Park, NJ to the late Nelson and Nellie Skill and was predeceased by his siblings, Nelson Skill, Dorothy Skill, and Laurie Knipe. Charles was the beloved husband of 65 years to Verna A. Skill (nee Koos); loving father of Steven Skill (Terri), Diane Wenz (Peter), and Jeffrey Skill (Kira); proud grandfather of Stefanie Watson (Michael), Victoria Kelley (Jon), Kelley Gornik (John), Christine Hernandez (Carlos), Emily, Zachary, Matthew, Richard, Kristen, and Peyton; caring great-grandfather of Brady, Makenna, Maddox, and Jaxon. Family and friends will be received on Saturday January 25, from 10AM to 11AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Rt 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 11AM at the church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made in honor if his wife Verna, in memory of Charles to at 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
