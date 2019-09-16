|
Charles "Smitty" Smith, Sr.
Barrington - On September 15, 2019, of Barrington, NJ, age 87yrs. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Cook). Devoted father of Chuck and his wife Lori and Sandi Smith and her fiancé Connor Falkenstein. Loving grandfather of Lacey and her fiancé Josh Davis and the late Tony Smith. Smitty proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Garlock Bearings in 1995. Smitty coached many Barrington sports including Football, Basketball, Little League. Babe Ruth and Girls Softball. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning from 9am at POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will be held at 11am followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tony's Steps, Inc., 346 Ogden Rd, Wenonah, NJ 08090. To express condolences please visit, www.njfuneralhome.net.
