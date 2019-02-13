|
Charles V. Harker
Bellmawr - Charles V. Harker, age 93 Years, of Bellmawr, NJ. Went home to be with his Lord on Feb. 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eva Mae, nee Downs, of Bellmawr, NJ. He was also the loving father of Robert Harker (Melodi), Betty Ponton, Dorothy Kuhn (George), Nancy Jefferson, Carol Pappas. Devoted grandfather of Cindy and Scott Polo, Dave and Patti Kuhn, Christy Harker, Steve and Davia Pappas, Susan Kuhn and Anthony Narda, Peter and Stacey Kuhn, J.R. and Michelle Jefferson, Jim and Anne Marie Jefferson, Stephanie and Nate Logan. Cherished great grandfather of many great grandchildren and loving uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Matthew Kuhn, grandson, and two sons-in-law Wayne Jefferson, and Gerry Ponton.
Mr. Harker was an accountant for the American Baptist Convention, King of Prussia, PA, for over 40 years. He served in the US Navy as a 2nd Class Petty Officer in both World War 2, and the Korean War. He was an active member of several churches, and Malaga Camp. He was a loving, caring husband, and he missed his wife Eva Mae after her home going in 2009.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday evening Feb. 14th, 2019 from 5-7:00 PM at the Brooklawn United Methodist Church, 213 Maude Ave., Brooklawn, NJ 08030. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM at the church. Interment private. Contributions in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019