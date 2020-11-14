Charles "Chuck" Valenti



Mount Laurel, NJ - Charles "Chuck" Valenti, resident of Mount Laurel, NJ, age 88, passed away on November 12, 2020.



Chuck was born in Atco, NJ and was a former resident of Pennsauken, before moving to Mount Laurel over 16 years ago. He was a graduate of Rutgers University and served in Korea as a sergeant in the 8th Army HQ. Chuck worked for RCA/GE as a cost analyst for 43 years and was a member of the Pennsauken and Camden County Boards of Education for 15 years. He was a member of the Pennsauken Lions Club, The Knights of Columbus, and served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 119, as well as an usher at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church. Chuck was a member of the Holiday Village Finance Committee and served as president of The Holiday Village Association.



In his free time, Chuck loved to travel and dance, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, the former Patricia E. DiLeo; their children, Brian Valenti (Corri), and Lisa Nowitzke (Michael); his grandchildren, Ryan Nowtizke, Daniel Nowitzke, Dominic Valenti, and Anthony Valenti; and his great-granddaughter, Sorena Valenti.



Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 10:00AM-12:00PM, immediately followed by a memorial service. Both will be held at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Life Enhancing Care, Samaritan Gift Processing Center, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.









Published in Courier Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.