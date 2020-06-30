Charles W. "Chuck" Homenick
Charles "Chuck" W. Homenick

Blackwood - Charles "Chuck" W. Homenick, of Blackwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Devoted husband of the late Elizabeth Homenick (nee McKegney). Beloved father of Frank Homenick (Peggy) of Surprise, AZ and Patty O'Leary (Denny) of Blenheim, NJ. Proud grandfather of Patricia Watters of Blackwood, NJ and Charles Homenick of San Diego, CA; great-grandfather of six great-grandsons. Chuck is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all of his siblings.

Chuck served in the United States Navy in World War II and the Korean War. He worked for many years as a supervisor of chemical production for DuPont, Gibbstown, NJ. Chuck was a longtime member of Infant Jesus Parish/St. John Vianney Church where he served as an usher. He was the last surviving charter member and life member of Blackwood VFW Post #7927, where he served as Past Post Commander. Chuck was also a member of Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post #281 of Chews Landing, NJ and an associate member of FOP Lodge #9.

"When you eat a Jersey tomato, think of Chuckie"

Viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM at Infant Jesus Parish / St. John Vianney Church, 2901 Good Intent Road, Blackwood Terrace, NJ 08096. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Earle Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Infant Jesus Parish / St. John Vianney Church
