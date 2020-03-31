Resources
Charles William Jones Jr.

Charles William Jones Jr. Obituary
Camden - Charles William Jones Jr. age 60 passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Charles (Chucky) was the eldest son of the late Charles Sr. (Billy) and Eva Jones of Camden NJ.

Chucky is survived by his children Stacey and Shawn, his brothers Keith and Jeffrey, his three grandchildren and a host of relatives, Church family, and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the home going celebration will take place at a later date.

Sorrowfully Submitted The Family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
