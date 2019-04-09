|
|
Charles Wm. Daniel, Sr.
Cape May - DANIEL, Sr., Charles Wm. - 82, of Cape May, NJ and formerly of Laurel Springs, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 with his family at his side. Charles graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School (Class of 1955) and later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Glassboro State College. He enjoyed a career in teaching and later working in the family business, Kathy's Flowers, Lindenwold, NJ before retiring in 2017. Charles enjoyed many things in his life; being a teacher, sailing, fishing, cooking and reading. He also enjoyed telling jokes, but most of all, time with his family and the love of his life, Kathleen. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Daniel. Charles is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 62 years, Kathleen (nee Reed); son, Charles, Jr. (and Susan); daughter, Colleen (and Edward) Blair; grandchildren, Justin (and Kendra), Derek (and Lorena), Gabrielle and Tyler; great grandchildren, Layne and Kaleesi. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday (April 12th) from 10am until 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Charles' memorial ceremony will follow and begin at 11am. Memorial contributions are suggested to a . Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019