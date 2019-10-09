|
|
Charlotte E. Devlin
On September 19, 2019. Age 75. Beloved mother of Nancy Comorau (Ren Hutchinson). Dear sister of Eleanor Perna (Ron). Cherished aunt of Tracy and Robin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Prayer Service 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Morris Animal Refuge, 1242 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 or by visiting www.morrisanimalrefuge.org
Memories and condolences maybe shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019