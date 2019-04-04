|
Charlotte K. Rexon
Moorestown, NJ - (nee Baylis) On April 2, 2019; Age 91; formerly of Haddonfield; Beloved wife of the late Fred Rexon; Devoted mother of Joan (Richard Reinoehl) Lynch, George (Julie) Koffenberger, William (Diane) Koffenberger, and the late Chip Koffenberger; Step mother of Fred (Ginny) Rexon and Donna (Andy) Brodner; Loving grandmother of Gretchen Seale, Amy Lynch, Gregory (Kami) Lynch, Richelle (Mike) Caffrey, Jennifer Koffenberger & Laura Koffenberger; Step grandmother of Daniel, Elizabeth and Chad Rexon, Sean (Megan) Brodner, Laura and Melanie Brodner; Cherished Great grandmother of Chase Smith, Maya Spencer, Zoey Granville, Benjamin Lynch, Anthony Caffrey and Ender and James Brodner; Dear sister of Lucille Yeatman.
Charlotte was raised in Wilmington, DE and was an active member & former president of AAUW (American Assoc. of University Women). She took pleasure in painting, and enjoyed spending her free time playing mah-jongg, bridge and pinochle.
A Reminiscence Service for Charlotte will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11AM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 ()
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019