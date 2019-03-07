|
Charlotte M. Fluharty
West Deptford, NJ - Charlotte Fluharty, 71, of West Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Legacy
A dedicated and loving woman, Charlotte had a genuine and giving nature. Nothing made Charlotte any happier than taking care of her loved ones. Others' needs always came before her own and she had the ability of making everyone feel special and important. She was upbeat, happy with her unique sense of humor and positive outlook on life. Anything was possible in Charlotte's mind. She believed in everyone and gave hope and courage to those around her. Charlotte was tough and strong and there was no room for excuses.
Born in Camden, New Jersey, Charlotte was a resident of West Deptford since 1972. In her younger years, Charlotte was on a State champions softball league as a pitcher. Prior to retiring, she was a longtime manager of Lehigh Press in Pennsauken, NJ.
Family
Beloved wife of the late Elmer W. Fluharty; devoted mother of Imelda Powell; loving mother figure to Anne, Eileen, Collette and George; cherished grandmother of Alexis, Ashley, Edward, Austin, Katelyne, Matthew and great grandmother of Skylar; dear sister of Warren, Ralph, Paul and Bill; precious aunt of Ralph, Debbie, Karen, Barbara, Billy and the late Christopher.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charlotte's visitation on Sunday, 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096 where the Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place privately.
share the memories … share love …
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019