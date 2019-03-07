Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Fluharty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte M. Fluharty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte M. Fluharty Obituary
Charlotte M. Fluharty

West Deptford, NJ - Charlotte Fluharty, 71, of West Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Legacy

A dedicated and loving woman, Charlotte had a genuine and giving nature. Nothing made Charlotte any happier than taking care of her loved ones. Others' needs always came before her own and she had the ability of making everyone feel special and important. She was upbeat, happy with her unique sense of humor and positive outlook on life. Anything was possible in Charlotte's mind. She believed in everyone and gave hope and courage to those around her. Charlotte was tough and strong and there was no room for excuses.

Born in Camden, New Jersey, Charlotte was a resident of West Deptford since 1972. In her younger years, Charlotte was on a State champions softball league as a pitcher. Prior to retiring, she was a longtime manager of Lehigh Press in Pennsauken, NJ.

Family

Beloved wife of the late Elmer W. Fluharty; devoted mother of Imelda Powell; loving mother figure to Anne, Eileen, Collette and George; cherished grandmother of Alexis, Ashley, Edward, Austin, Katelyne, Matthew and great grandmother of Skylar; dear sister of Warren, Ralph, Paul and Bill; precious aunt of Ralph, Debbie, Karen, Barbara, Billy and the late Christopher.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charlotte's visitation on Sunday, 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096 where the Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place privately.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
Download Now