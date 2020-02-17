|
Charlotte M. O'Toole
Mount Laurel - Charlotte May O'Toole (nee Watts), age 95, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Mrs. O'Toole was born and raised in Trenton, NJ and had resided in Dover, DE before moving to Mount Laurel. Charlotte was very devoted to her faith and volunteered at Moorestown United Methodist Church. In her younger years, she enjoyed walking, swimming and hiking. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Charlotte was predeceased by both her spouses, Edward M. Vogler and Roland F. O'Toole; son, Edward R. Vogler and her infant granddaughter, Stacy M. Spahr. She is survived by her children, Annmarie Horan (Bill), Robert L. Vogler, Rusty O'Toole (Sandy), Charlotte L. Haxton (Stephen) and daughter-in-law, Eileen Vogler; grandchildren, Michael, Kristen, Jennifer, Laura, Ashley, Megan, Mark, Kevin, Jenna; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21st from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM immediately followed by a memorial service, both at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the Moorestown United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020