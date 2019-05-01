Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Weiss


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Weiss Obituary
Charlotte Weiss

Voorhees - Charlotte (Lebovic) Weiss, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Bubbie and Great Bubbie, died peacefully at home in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by her family at the age of 94.

A survivor of the Holocaust, Charlotte was born in 1924 in Tyachovo, a small town in Czechoslovakia. Charlotte was a survivor of Birkenau-Auschwitz, Geislingen and Allach-Dachau concentration camps along with her four sisters and their father (Israel Lebovic) and immigrated to the United States at the end of the war. Prior to residing in New Jersey, Charlotte lived in Baltimore, MD and Miami, FL .

Charlotte is survived by her three daughters; Renee Chase (Fred), Flo Weinstein (Bob), and Judie Mangel (Warren); her six grandchildren, Tara, Danielle, Lauren (Stephen), Jesse, Carly, and Samantha (Franklyn); her five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Livie, Ryan, Jacob, and Juliana and her sisters, Lenka Weksberg, Rose Miller, and Rosalie Simon. She was predeceased by her husband Isaac Weiss, her sister, Helen Herman and her brothers, Zev and Yitzchak.

Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, May 1, beginning at 12:30 pm to:

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Renee and Fred Chase in Collingswood, New Jersey on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with receiving from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day. Minyan service will take place at 7:00 pm daily. Shiva will be observed on Saturday evening beginning 6:30 pm with Minyan service at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center of the Jewish Community Relations Council, jcrcsnj.org/goodwin or to the JFCS Cafe Europa Program, 1301 Springdale Road, Suite 150, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now