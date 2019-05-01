|
Services
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
View Map
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill,
NJ
08003-3794
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill,
NJ
08003-3794
Shiva
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Shiva
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Shiva
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Shiva
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
home of Renee and Fred Chase
Charlotte Weiss
Voorhees - Charlotte (Lebovic) Weiss, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Bubbie and Great Bubbie, died peacefully at home in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by her family at the age of 94.
A survivor of the Holocaust, Charlotte was born in 1924 in Tyachovo, a small town in Czechoslovakia. Charlotte was a survivor of Birkenau-Auschwitz, Geislingen and Allach-Dachau concentration camps along with her four sisters and their father (Israel Lebovic) and immigrated to the United States at the end of the war. Prior to residing in New Jersey, Charlotte lived in Baltimore, MD and Miami, FL .
Charlotte is survived by her three daughters; Renee Chase (Fred), Flo Weinstein (Bob), and Judie Mangel (Warren); her six grandchildren, Tara, Danielle, Lauren (Stephen), Jesse, Carly, and Samantha (Franklyn); her five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Livie, Ryan, Jacob, and Juliana and her sisters, Lenka Weksberg, Rose Miller, and Rosalie Simon. She was predeceased by her husband Isaac Weiss, her sister, Helen Herman and her brothers, Zev and Yitzchak.
Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, May 1, beginning at 12:30 pm to:
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Renee and Fred Chase in Collingswood, New Jersey on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with receiving from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day. Minyan service will take place at 7:00 pm daily. Shiva will be observed on Saturday evening beginning 6:30 pm with Minyan service at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center of the Jewish Community Relations Council, jcrcsnj.org/goodwin or to the JFCS Cafe Europa Program, 1301 Springdale Road, Suite 150, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
