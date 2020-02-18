|
|
Cherise Z. Williams
Camden - Cherise Williams, age 60, went home to God at Cooper Health Systems in Camden, NJ on Wednesday, February 12, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in South Bronx, NY and grew up in Englewood, NJ. she worked as a homecare provider. Sherise was a woman of God. She loved attending local churches and spending time at the Stars Center in Camden, NJ. Sherise is survived by her 3 sons, Leon (Kerry), Edgar (Nikki), and Dameron; grandchildren, Desmier, Isaiah, Kyla, Aubrey, Nathan, Charlie, Harmony, Layla; goddaughter, Tykira, numerous nieces, nephews and her bestie, Angelique. Cherise's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, February 21 from 5pm-8pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Roebling, NJ 08554
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020