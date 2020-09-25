1/
Cherry T. Haight
Cherry T. Haight

Pennsauken - Cherry T. Haight of Pennsauken passed away on September 21, 2020. She was 87 years of age. Born on May 9, 1933 in Bucks County, Pa., she was a longtime resident of Maple Shade before moving to Pennsauken. Cherry was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Maple Shade and its Altar Guild. She was past president of the Maple Shade Little League, and also enjoyed crocheting afghans for veterans.

Dear mother of the late Bonnie Jean Haight and Clarence J. Haight, Jr., she is survived by her loving children Holly (John) Zahradnick and Mark (Maureen) Haight, dear sister of Donna Jacobs, and cherished grandchildren John, Joshua, Jennifer and Mark.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation on Saturday, October 3rd, 9:30-10:30 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in Bethel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cherry's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com Social distancing will be in place and facial coverings are required.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
