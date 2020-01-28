|
|
Cheryl C. Averell (nee Carey)
Westmont - Cheryl Lee passed peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the age of 68. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Averell, of Haddon Township, NJ. Her daughter Ruth (nee Averell) Sanders, husband Benjamin, their children Breanna, Bayley, Wesley, and Warren. Her son Mark Averell, wife Allyson. Her sister, Debra (nee Carey) Gellert, and her brother Paul Carey. Along with her many nieces and nephews. Cheryl was born in New Brunswick, NJ, and attended Haddon Township High School class of 1969. She graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1973, majoring in vocal and instrumental elementary music. She taught her entire career of 29 years in Camden City Elementary Schools. She sang in the Garden State Chorale for over 42 years, was an active teacher, vocal choir member, bell choir director/ringer, soloist, and director of Bible School and working with a special handicapped class at First United Methodist Church in Collingswood, NJ, for many years. She gave freely of her talents, time and treasure to family, friends and church. Encouraging by example with cards, and handcrafts, and volunteer service to anyone whose needs came to her attention. She lived her Christian faith every day and was humble in her manner of serving. Truly she is now singing in heaven and will leave all who were enriched by her contact with wonderful memories and treasured impressions of a gracious and generous woman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 Dayton Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Memorial Fund of First United Methodist Church. Donations will go equally to the God's Special Children and Vacation Bible School programs which Cheryl so lovingly served at the church. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020