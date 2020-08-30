Cheryl G. Lambert



Thorofare - Cheryl G. Lambert of Thorofare, NJ died at her home on July 9, 2020. Cheryl attended Shawnee High School in Medford, NJ and spent her early working years arranging flowers at Flower World in Marlton, Lenore's Florist in Merchantville and other area shops. She found joy in caring for her houseplants and gardening throughout her life. Cheryl also worked as an inventory associate at RGIS, an animal shelter and as a lab technician at Barry Callebaut Cocoa Company in Pennsauken. Her ideal job finally came when she combined her love of dogs and walking to become her own boss at Muzzie's Pack and helped others with their furry family members. Her love for animals knew no bounds and she rescued many dogs and cats who shared her homes as family over the years. Cheryl was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, loved Halloween and would decorate and dress in costume to greet trick or treaters. Cheryl had a wonderful smile, was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Cheryl was predeceased by her father Richard Werden, mother Jean Cliver and son Robert "Bobby" Lambert. Cheryl is survived by her brother Tom Alcorn and stepfather Walter E. Cliver. Donations can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare Association of NJ, 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043.









