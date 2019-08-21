|
Cheryl Harvey
Camden - Cheryl Harvey was born on May 31, 1957 and left us on August 9, 2019. Cheryl was born to Geraldine Harvey and raised by Fannie Beckett and Joseph Thomas. Cheryl leave to cherish her memories to her sister, brother, children, grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Cheryl service will be held on Friday, August 23th at Antioch Baptist Church. Viewing at 9-11am Services at 11am. Service Entrusted to Fennell and Rowland Funeral Home 410 Market Palmyra NJ .
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019