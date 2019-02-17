|
Chester A. Dirkes
Runnemede - Chester A. Dirkes age 61, of Runnemede formerly of Blenheim passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. He was born in Lower Merion Twp., PA to the late Chester A. Dirkes Jr. and Elizabeth (nee Granzow). Chet served on the Runnemede Police Department, worked for Nassau Electric in Haddon Heights and most recently was a building inspector for Building Inspection Underwriters in Feasterville, PA. He was also an elder at Welsh Tract Old School Baptist Church in Newark, DE. In his spare time he enjoyed hiking, family camping trips and taking his grandson to Assateague Island. Chet is survived by his wife of 41 years Marie A. (nee Abramovich), his children, Sarah (Andrew) Wagner, Albert (Jenn) Dirkes, his grandson, Benjamin Wagner, and two sisters, Mary Beth (Ed) Proulx and Jeanette (Bob) Grissom. He was predeceased by his sisters, Laura Iannacone and Ruth Dorsey. Arrangements were private. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019