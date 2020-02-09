|
|
Chester Ciesielka
Voorhees - Peacefully on February 7, 2020, of Voorhees. Age 89.
Son of the late Joseph Ciesielka and Helen (nee Slowik) Ciesielka. Beloved brother of Walter (Mary) Ciesielka of Blackwood. Loving uncle of Christine James and Steven (Iris) Ciesielka of Deptford and great uncle of Marissa and Sofia.
Mr. Ciesielka received his Masters Degree from Temple University. Chester was a proud veteran serving in the US Army. He was a member of St. Lucia's Choir and an active parishioner at St. Joseph's Polish Church in Camden.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration, Friday February 14, 8:00AM - 10:00AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Contributions in Chester's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund at the above address. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020