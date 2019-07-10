|
|
Chester E. Sherman
Voorhees, NJ - Chester E. Sherman, age 92, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Chester (Mary), Thomas (Eileen), and James (Joe). Proud grandfather of Neal, Evan, Alec, Kenneth, Kate, and Thomas; great-grandfather of Trevor, Taylor, Arietta, Joseph, Elizabeth, Ryan, and Thomas.
Viewing will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a family eulogy will begin at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. For more information, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019