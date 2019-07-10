Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester E. Sherman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester E. Sherman Obituary
Chester E. Sherman

Voorhees, NJ - Chester E. Sherman, age 92, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Chester (Mary), Thomas (Eileen), and James (Joe). Proud grandfather of Neal, Evan, Alec, Kenneth, Kate, and Thomas; great-grandfather of Trevor, Taylor, Arietta, Joseph, Elizabeth, Ryan, and Thomas.

Viewing will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a family eulogy will begin at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. For more information, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now